It’s the same reactionary pattern.

Donald Trump says words. A group of people screech "ANTI-SCIENCE" and do the opposite.

Don't pass go. Don't consider context. Just run in the other direction.

On Monday, President Trump, alongside his public health appointees including NIH Director

and FDA Commissioner

,

about a potential causal link between Tylenol and autism risk.

One of the resources they cited was a ‘rigorous review’ by Harvard's Dean of Public Health, Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, who stated the research lends "support to the possibility of a causal relationship between acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism."

Dr. Baccarelli officially recommended that pregnant women exercise caution and undertake careful risk-benefit analysis when considering Tylenol use.

The language is similar to an international warning issued in 2021.

And that's when everyone lost their minds.

Within hours, pregnant women flooded TikTok with videos of themselves popping Tylenol pills.

Not because they were in pain. Not because they had fevers. But to "stick it to Trump"

One woman filmed herself taking Tylenol: "here's is me, a PREGNANT woman, taking TYLENOL because I believe in science and not someone who has no medical background."

Another got 112,000 views saying she doesn't "take medical advice from a man who doesn't have a degree in science."

A fertility medicine doctor also posted a video on TikTok of herself taking Tylenol, saying "my baby won't have autism,"

(I didn’t link to their profiles because they don’t deserve the clicks, but Google will return the results if you desire)

Meanwhile, "trust the science" accounts piled on with condescending lectures about "evidence-based medicine."

These people clearly haven't taken a biochemistry class or read any of the ‘science’ they're claiming to defend.

They're making medical decisions (and/or giving medical advice) based on political spite while citing safety studies that don't test the biochemical scenario they claim is safe.

The most embarrassing part?

The actual biochemistry suggests we should be way more careful about timing and dosing.

It always has.

Let me prove this using standard 2nd-year biochem. The kind every doctor supposedly learned in medical school.

The Biochemistry They're Ignoring

When you take Tylenol, here's what happens in your liver.

90-95% gets safely eliminated. 5-10% gets turned into NAPQI - a toxic metabolite that's basically a cellular hand grenade.

NAPQI is highly reactive and will damage cells if not neutralized quickly. Your body uses glutathione to neutralize NAPQI. Think of glutathione as your cellular bomb squad - they rush in and defuse the NAPQI before it explodes and destroys everything.

But here's the catch: This process uses up your glutathione.

Every NAPQI molecule neutralized = one less glutathione molecule available.

And the replacement of glutathione is ‘rate limited.’

Meaning - it replenishes in it’s own time.

Take enough Tylenol, (or start with too few bomb squad members - aka glutathione) and REALLY bad things start happening… like permanent end organ damage caused by NAPQI or other environmental toxins like aluminum or mercury.

This isn't ‘cutting-edge research.’

It’s literally basic pharmacology taught since the 1970s.

Here's where the "trust the science" crowd embarrasses themselves.

They keep citing ‘safety studies,’ but the ones they lean on tested Tylenol alone, in healthy non-pregnant adults, assessing safety for hours or days.

The critical flaw in that approach:

Pregnant moms & infants are often given Tylenol in combination with drugs containing known neurotoxins- not alone.

Unborn/newborn babies have fewer backup systems for detoxification.

Developing brains are uniquely vulnerable.

Original safety assessments were based on studies that never tested the real-world scenario.

It's like testing seat belts on people sitting in their living room, then declaring they protect you in car crashes.

Newer evidence tells a different story:

Regarding studies that assess outcomes of use in pregnancy, the FDA put out the following statement:

Evidence in recent years has suggested a correlation between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and subsequent diagnosis of conditions like autism and ADHD. Multiple large-scale cohort studies, including the Nurses’ Health Study II and the Boston Birth Cohort, find this association.

So you might be thinking:

Yah but President Trump kept talking about Tylenol in babies. What does that have to do with this?

So what happens when you give a baby Tylenol?

Well, their glutathione does what it’s supposed to do. It binds and mitigates risk, but also reduces their limited protection, leaving them less protected or defenseless for days while systems regenerate.

Which means any environmental toxin that shows up now gets a free pass to cause damage.

The problem?

Environmental toxins are everywhere.

Mercury from fillings, air pollution, vaccines, and fish. Aluminum from cookware and vaccines. Pesticides from air, breast milk, and formula. Lead from pipes and paint.

But why would you give Tylenol + an environmental toxin on purpose?

Well… what about to prevent or treat fever? Maybe in response to a medical intervention?

What if the risk isn’t just Tylenol, but Tylenol + everything else?

Another fact the defenders ignore: Up to 40% of people have MTHFR genetic variants that reduce glutathione production by 30-70%. Most pregnant women and parents don't know if they or their kid has these variants.

Everyone gets the same glutathione-depleting dose, regardless of their ability to make glutathione.

Which suddenly surfaces another logical concern:

Are the kids with common gene variants more likely to be hurt from Tylenol use than the kids without them? Could that result in different neurodevelopmental outcomes? Could the outcomes of the glutathione-producing gene kids be hiding a signal that the kids producing 70% less glutathione are actually predictably susceptible to harm?

I don’t know. But shouldn’t someone look?

Timing matters.

Critical brain development windows happen at weeks 3-8 of pregnancy (basic brain architecture forms), birth to 6 months (explosive brain growth), and 6 months to 2 years (circuit formation).

Tylenol during these windows + environmental exposures = potentially disrupted development.

These windows don't get do-overs.

But don't worry, pediatricians just gaslight parents whose kids end up hurt, because damage doesn't happen to all kids.

So back to the pregnant women posting videos taking Tylenol for fun to "stick it to the man."

My take is they’re gambling with their child's neurological development.

And for what reason?

Because they hate Trump more than they want to protect their kid? Because they believe the media in their rage?

Let's be clear, the media doesn't give a shit about you or your baby.

They care about ratings and Pharma money, and anything that sparks vitriol and clicks. It's abhorrent.

Here’s proof we should ask more questions:

Tylenol taxes already limited detoxification systems in babies. When detoxification systems are compromised, upper limits for environmental toxins are lower. Tylenol is routinely given within hours of vaccines that contain known neurotoxins.

All of this is documented. Not controversial.

I'm not saying never use Tylenol for yourself during pregnancy or your baby. I'm saying use your brain.

Pregnant women microwave lunch meat to protect their fetus. They do 1000 other things "just to be safe." This is no different.

While we wait for more evidence:

Why not avoid Tylenol during critical windows when possible?

Why not use the smallest effective dose for the shortest time?

Why not minimize environmental exposures during vulnerable periods?

The worst approach? Taking Tylenol while pregnant to "own the skeptics" and ignoring established biochemistry because it doesn’t match your politics.

For the last time: The science is clear: Tylenol depletes glutathione. Glutathione processes environmental toxins. Babies have limited glutathione. Babies are exposed to more vaccines than adults and at extremely critical times in brain development. Some people are genetically more vulnerable to toxins than others.

When you combine established facts, you get predictable biochemical outcomes.

The irony is perfect: The "trust the science" crowd ignores established science because it complicates their preferred narrative.

But who's really being anti-science here?

This isn't about Tylenol. It's about critical thinking.

The real anti-science position is fighting the people who are advocating for well-designed, well-powered studies instead of encouraging them to follow established biochemistry where it leads.

Kids deserve better.

Prove me wrong.

