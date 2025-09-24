signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
Sep 26

Thanks for your balanced approach! 5+ years ago, I had a concussion from a car accident. Early on, doctors suggested using Tylenol instead of ibuprofen for pain to reduce risk of brain bleeds. A few months later I mentioned to the family medicine doctor I was still using Tylenol and he was very concerned and checked my blood levels. That was the first I was made aware of risks of regular Tylenol usage. It's probably not great for a healing brain, either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tiffany Ryder and others
Tiffany Watt's avatar
Tiffany Watt
Sep 24

Well written!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tiffany Ryder
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture