signal & noise

signal & noise

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin Ryder's avatar
Devin Ryder
Oct 9

This was beautiful, Tiffany!

It's not about the appearance of helping to improve things, which so many are focused on.

It's about actually helping to improve things. Better access. Price transparency. Affordable care. No medical bill bankruptcies (the #1 cause of bankruptcy in the US...weird, huh? Oh yah...most of those people are "fully insured").

I know lots of people, like you, doing real work to create real change. That's where we need to focus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tiffany Ryder and others
Tim's avatar
Tim
Oct 10

There are countless leaders echoing how healthcare is broken. Who is actually doing anything about it? It’s not disruptive, innovative, nor world changing unless it’s affordable to the poor and they have the same access we all have. We spend more $ on healthcare than any other developed country, and are the only country where we force people into bankruptcy. And, now thanks to this Administration, any medical debt will once again affect your credit. High Deductible? Land in the ER for emergency surgery? Don’t have the $$? You’re screwed!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tiffany Ryder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture